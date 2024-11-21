Mooreast Holdings Names New CEO Amid Offshore Wind Expansion

Mooreast Holdings Ltd. (SG:1V3) has released an update.

Mooreast Holdings Ltd., listed on SGX, has appointed Eirik Ellingsen as CEO starting January 2025 to spearhead its expansion in the global floating offshore wind market. The company, known for its mooring solutions and high-power anchor manufacturing, is enhancing its production capabilities with a new facility in Scotland to support up to 2GW of floating wind energy annually. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the rising demand for floating offshore renewable energy worldwide.

