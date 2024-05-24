News & Insights

Moolec Science Q3 Business Update Call

May 24, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Moolec Science (MLEC) has released an update.

Moolec Science, a leader in Molecular Farming technology, will present its third quarter fiscal year 2024 business update in a live conference call on May 30, 2024, before market opening. The event, featuring key executives including the CEO, CFO, and CSO, will be webcast with a presentation and a Q&A session. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call via webcast or phone, with a replay and presentation materials available post-event on the company’s Investor Relations website.

