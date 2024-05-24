Moolec Science Q3 Business Update Call

Moolec Science (MLEC) has released an update.

Moolec Science, a leader in Molecular Farming technology, will present its third quarter fiscal year 2024 business update in a live conference call on May 30, 2024, before market opening. The event, featuring key executives including the CEO, CFO, and CSO, will be webcast with a presentation and a Q&A session. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call via webcast or phone, with a replay and presentation materials available post-event on the company’s Investor Relations website.

For further insights into MLEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.