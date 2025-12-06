Moog (MOG.B) Price Target Increased by 11.22% to 251.98

The average one-year price target for Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) has been revised to $251.98 / share. This is an increase of 11.22% from the prior estimate of $226.55 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $220.76 to a high of $288.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moog. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 23.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOG.B is 0.26%, an increase of 14.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 249K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

West Branch Capital holds 60K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 58K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOG.B by 13.31% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 34K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 26K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing a decrease of 30.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOG.B by 30.40% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 18K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

