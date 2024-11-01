Moog Expects 2025 Result To Improve, But Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG-A), an aerospace and defense equipment maker, on Friday announced that it expects full-year 2025 result higher than prior year, but below analysts' estimates.

Pat Roche, CEO of Moog, said: "Our performance reflects the success in pricing and simplification initiatives that continue to build momentum into 2025, with stronger sales, expanded margin and improved cash flow generation."

For the full year, the company expects net income per share of $8.20, with adjusted earnings per share of $8.20, on sales of $3.700 billion.

On average, four-analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report income per share of $8.28 for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue projection by analysts is $3.73 billion,

For the full-year 2024, Moog has registered net earnings per share of $6.40, with adjusted income per share of $7.80, on sales of $3.609 billion.

Moog was down by 2.44 percent at $184 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

