Moody's Expands Lending Suite With Numerated Growth Acquisition

Moody’s MCO has announced the acquisition of Numerated Growth Technologies, a cutting-edge loan origination platform for financial institutions. This strategic move enhances Moody’s Lending Suite, delivering a robust end-to-end loan origination and monitoring solution for banking clients.



Numerated’s technology, powered by artificial intelligence and data analytics, streamlines the loan application, decision-making and closing processes. Its platform has facilitated more than $65 billion in lending for over 500,000 businesses, backed by financial institutions managing a combined $3 trillion in assets.



The transaction terms remain undisclosed, but Moody’s confirmed no material impact on its 2024 financial performance.

Moody’s Deepening Partnership Foundations

This acquisition builds on a partnership initiated in January 2024, in which Numerated’s technologies were integrated with Moody’s expertise in credit assessment and underwriting. The collaboration offered clients a unified platform for front office, decisioning and loan operation tasks, a functionality now set to expand further.



“As banks drive digital transformation to enhance user experiences and automate processes, they require comprehensive solutions,” said Rob Fauber, Moody’s president and CEO. “The addition of Numerated will enable us to accelerate innovation and deliver our unparalleled risk data and analytical solutions to customers across asset classes.”

Moody’s Alliances & Acquisitions

Integrating Numerated into Moody’s Lending Suite complements the company’s existing strengths in credit lifecycle management. This acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to deliver advanced risk management tools and insights, reinforcing its leadership in financial analytics.



Moody’s has been expanding through acquisitions and partnerships. The company acquired Praedicat in September to enhance its insurance solutions and risk assessment. In July, it formed an alliance with MSCI to improve its environmental, social and governance (ESG) offerings.



The company is increasing its focus on the banking and insurance sectors while diversifying into professional services and enterprise risk solutions (ERS). The rising analytics business, which isn’t impacted by interest rate fluctuations, adds stability to Moody’s revenue growth.



Moody’s shares have rallied 22.4% so far this year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 16.7%.





Currently, MCO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Inorganic Expansion Moves by Other Financial Firms

Robinhood Markets HOOD has announced a $300 million acquisition of TradePMR, a custodial and portfolio management platform specializing in services for Registered Investment Advisors.



With this stock and cash deal expected to close in the first half of 2025, HOOD is signaling a significant shift from a retail trading platform to a diversified financial services provider.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK has acquired Archer Holdco, LLC (“Archer”), a leading technology-enabled service provider of managed account solutions to the asset and wealth management industry. The financial terms of the deal, announced on Sept. 5, were kept under wraps.



This move aligns with BK’s inorganic growth strategy to boost its services. Archer provides comprehensive middle and back-office solutions to asset and wealth managers, enabling them to address the managed account needs of institutional, private wealth and retail investors.

