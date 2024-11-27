Moody’s Confirms UniCredit’s Stable Ratings Amid Acquisitions

UniCredit SpA (IT:UCG) has released an update.
Moody’s has confirmed UniCredit’s ratings at Baa1 with a stable outlook, indicating that potential acquisitions, such as Banco BPM or Commerzbank, won’t hinder its credit stability. The rating agency suggests a possibility of an upgraded stand-alone rating for UniCredit, which could enhance its senior non-preferred and junior debt ratings.
