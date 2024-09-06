Moody's Acquires Praedicat to Enhance Insurance Solutions

Moody’s Corp. MCO has announced the acquisition of Praedicat, a leading provider of casualty insurance analytics, to enhance its insurance solutions. The details of the transaction have been kept under wraps.

Strategic Rationale Behind Moody’s Acquisition

This deal strengthens Moody’s overall risk assessment strategy by adding comprehensive casualty and liability modeling to its portfolio of market-leading solutions for the insurance industry.



MCO will incorporate Praedicat’s models and predictive analytics into its existing insurance solutions product suite, enabling casualty insurance industry customers to navigate risks tied to catastrophic events. This allows its clients to comprehend their risk exposure with a holistic approach.



Rob Fauber, president and CEO of Moody’s, stated, “Praedicat’s industry-leading liability modeling enhances our data and analytics capabilities to deliver actionable insights that will help the casualty insurance industry customers navigate the complex risk landscape.”

The impact of this transaction will be immaterial to Moody’s 2024 earnings.



This move complements the RMS acquisition in 2021, accelerating Moody’s investments in new analytics and growth in the casualty market.

MCO’s Acquisition History

This strategic move aligns with Moody’s inorganic expansion strategy. In July, the company acquired Global Credit Rating Company Limited, expanding its footprint in Africa’s domestic credit markets.



Further, in 2023, the company acquired SCRiesgo to bolster its presence in Central America and the Dominican Republic. Also, MCO purchased 360kompany AG to strengthen its Know Your Customer capabilities in 2022.



These strategic buyouts help to diversify revenues and be accretive to earnings. The company remains optimistic about pursuing opportunistic deals that fit strategically and complement its existing operations.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Year to date, shares of Moody’s have risen 23.9% compared with the industry’s 4.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, MCO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Similar Steps by Other Finance Firms

Earlier this week, LPL Financial LPLA signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Investment Center, Inc., a broker-dealer and registered investment adviser based in Bedminster, NJ.



The acquisition will bring The Investment Center’s 240 advisors and nearly $9 billion in assets under LPL Financial’s umbrella, reinforcing its strategy of expanding its advisor network and enhancing offerings.



Similarly, last month, VersaBank VBNK completed the acquisition of Stearns Bank Holdingford N.A. ("SBH"), a $62 million asset-sized bank, from Stearns Financial Services, Inc. ("Stearns Financial").



This completion of the acquisition marks the official launch of VBNK's Receivable Purchase Program (RPP) in the United States, a program that has seen notable growth in Canada. The RPP will provide point-of-sale finance companies with a secure and efficient funding solution to serve the large, underserved portion of the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. market.

