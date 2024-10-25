Monumental Gold Secures Profitable Oil Royalty Agreement

Monumental Gold (TSE:MNRG) has released an update.

Monumental Energy Corp has entered into an agreement with New Zealand Energy Corp to refurbish and restart two oil wells in New Zealand, securing a 25% royalty interest in the proceeds. This strategic move allows Monumental to capitalize on the revived production, with operations expected to commence in early 2025.

For further insights into TSE:MNRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.