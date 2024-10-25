News & Insights

Monumental Gold Secures Profitable Oil Royalty Agreement

Monumental Gold (TSE:MNRG) has released an update.

Monumental Energy Corp has entered into an agreement with New Zealand Energy Corp to refurbish and restart two oil wells in New Zealand, securing a 25% royalty interest in the proceeds. This strategic move allows Monumental to capitalize on the revived production, with operations expected to commence in early 2025.

