Monument Mining Posts Strong Q1 Fiscal Results

Monument Mining Limited reported a strong first quarter for fiscal 2025 with a gross revenue of $19.37 million and a notable increase in cash reserves to $17.88 million. The company achieved a net profit of $3 million, driven by higher gold production and sales at record prices, positioning itself for future growth and exploration opportunities.

