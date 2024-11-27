News & Insights

Monument Mining Posts Strong Q1 Fiscal Results

November 27, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Monument Mining (TSE:MMY) has released an update.

Monument Mining Limited reported a strong first quarter for fiscal 2025 with a gross revenue of $19.37 million and a notable increase in cash reserves to $17.88 million. The company achieved a net profit of $3 million, driven by higher gold production and sales at record prices, positioning itself for future growth and exploration opportunities.

