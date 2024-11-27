Monument Mining Posts Strong Q1 Fiscal Results

Monument Mining (TSE:MMY) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Monument Mining Limited reported a strong first quarter for fiscal 2025 with a gross revenue of $19.37 million and a notable increase in cash reserves to $17.88 million. The company achieved a net profit of $3 million, driven by higher gold production and sales at record prices, positioning itself for future growth and exploration opportunities.
For further insights into TSE:MMY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.