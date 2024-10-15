Montrose Secures $249 Mln Contract To Provide Environmental Quality Support To U.S. Army

(RTTNews) - Environmental solutions firm Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) announced Tuesday that the Company has been selected to receive a contract to provide environmental quality support to the Mobile District, South Atlantic Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

Mobile District's Environmental Quality Program supports various military, civil and federal agencies including the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, Defense Logistics Agency and other Department of Defense (DOD) components domestically and abroad.

The $249 million, five-year, multiple-award contract focuses on providing solutions and remedial plans with an emphasis on air and water quality compliance, per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), pollution prevention, hazardous waste, sustainability and other environmental compliance support.

