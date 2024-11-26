News & Insights

Montfort Capital Reveals Q3 2024 Results and Divestment Plan

November 26, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TIMIA Capital (TSE:MONT) has released an update.

Montfort Capital Corp reported its third-quarter 2024 financial results, showing a 3% increase in loans receivable and a 41% improvement in net loss compared to the previous year. Despite a 3% decrease in total revenue, the company managed to lower its expenses by 12%, leading to a net loss of $2.3 million. The company also plans to divest its interest in Brightpath Capital Corporation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

