Montfort Capital Reveals Q3 2024 Results and Divestment Plan

TIMIA Capital (TSE:MONT) has released an update.
Montfort Capital Corp reported its third-quarter 2024 financial results, showing a 3% increase in loans receivable and a 41% improvement in net loss compared to the previous year. Despite a 3% decrease in total revenue, the company managed to lower its expenses by 12%, leading to a net loss of $2.3 million. The company also plans to divest its interest in Brightpath Capital Corporation.
