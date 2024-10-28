News & Insights

Stocks

Monte Rosa Therapeutics price target raised to $20 from $16 at Piper Sandler

October 28, 2024 — 11:50 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) to $20 from $16 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after the company announced a global exclusive development and commercialization license agreement with Novartis (NVS) to advance VAV1 MGDs, including MRT-6160, for $150M upfront, up to $2.1B in milestones, 30% U.S. profit/loss share, and tiered outside-U.S. royalties.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GLUE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLUE
NVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.