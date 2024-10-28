Monte Rosa Therapeutics price target raised to $20 from $16 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) to $20 from $16 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after the company announced a global exclusive development and commercialization license agreement with Novartis (NVS) to advance VAV1 MGDs, including MRT-6160, for $150M upfront, up to $2.1B in milestones, 30% U.S. profit/loss share, and tiered outside-U.S. royalties.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GLUE:
- Monte Rosa Enters Global License Agreement with Novartis
- Monte Rosa announces global license agreement with Novartis
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics presents preclinical data at ENA 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.