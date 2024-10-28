Monte Rosa Therapeutics price target raised to $20 from $16 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) to $20 from $16 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after the company announced a global exclusive development and commercialization license agreement with Novartis (NVS) to advance VAV1 MGDs, including MRT-6160, for $150M upfront, up to $2.1B in milestones, 30% U.S. profit/loss share, and tiered outside-U.S. royalties.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GLUE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.