Monte Rosa Highlights Promising Results in Cancer Study

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( (GLUE) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics has shared promising interim results from its Phase 1/2 study of MRT-2359, a molecular glue degrader targeting MYC-driven solid tumors. The study highlights a favorable safety profile and optimal degradation of GSPT1 at a recommended 0.5 mg daily dosage on a 21 days on, 7 days off schedule. With ongoing safety assessments in combination therapies and strong trial enrollment, the company plans to release further data in Q1 2025, potentially expanding treatment avenues for patients.
