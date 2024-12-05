Monte Rosa Highlights Promising Results in Cancer Study

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has shared promising interim results from its Phase 1/2 study of MRT-2359, a molecular glue degrader targeting MYC-driven solid tumors. The study highlights a favorable safety profile and optimal degradation of GSPT1 at a recommended 0.5 mg daily dosage on a 21 days on, 7 days off schedule. With ongoing safety assessments in combination therapies and strong trial enrollment, the company plans to release further data in Q1 2025, potentially expanding treatment avenues for patients.

