News & Insights

Stocks

Monte Rosa Highlights Promising Results in Cancer Study

December 05, 2024 — 07:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( (GLUE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has shared promising interim results from its Phase 1/2 study of MRT-2359, a molecular glue degrader targeting MYC-driven solid tumors. The study highlights a favorable safety profile and optimal degradation of GSPT1 at a recommended 0.5 mg daily dosage on a 21 days on, 7 days off schedule. With ongoing safety assessments in combination therapies and strong trial enrollment, the company plans to release further data in Q1 2025, potentially expanding treatment avenues for patients.

Find detailed analytics on GLUE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.