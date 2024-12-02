Montage Gold Partners with Sanu for Guinea Exploration

Montage Gold Corp. (TSE:MAU) has released an update.
Montage Gold Corp. has entered a strategic partnership with Sanu Gold Corp., acquiring a 19.9% stake to capitalize on Sanu’s promising exploration properties in Guinea’s Siguiri Basin. The partnership includes investments from the Lundin Family and AngloGold Ashanti, aimed at advancing Sanu’s ambitious 10,000-meter drill program. This move is part of Montage’s strategy to enhance its exploration efforts and unlock value in West Africa.
