Montage Gold Partners with Sanu for Guinea Exploration

December 02, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Montage Gold Corp. (TSE:MAU) has released an update.

Montage Gold Corp. has entered a strategic partnership with Sanu Gold Corp., acquiring a 19.9% stake to capitalize on Sanu’s promising exploration properties in Guinea’s Siguiri Basin. The partnership includes investments from the Lundin Family and AngloGold Ashanti, aimed at advancing Sanu’s ambitious 10,000-meter drill program. This move is part of Montage’s strategy to enhance its exploration efforts and unlock value in West Africa.

