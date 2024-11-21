News & Insights

Montage Gold Enhances Koné Project Value

November 21, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

Montage Gold Corp. (TSE:MAU) has released an update.

Montage Gold Corp. has strategically repurchased a 1% net smelter returns royalty on its Koné project in Côte d’Ivoire for $10 million, enhancing its exploration investment value. The company remains optimistic about its 60,000-meter drilling program aimed at boosting production and achieving significant resource discovery targets.

