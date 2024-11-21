Montage Gold Enhances Koné Project Value

Montage Gold Corp. (TSE:MAU) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Montage Gold Corp. has strategically repurchased a 1% net smelter returns royalty on its Koné project in Côte d’Ivoire for $10 million, enhancing its exploration investment value. The company remains optimistic about its 60,000-meter drilling program aimed at boosting production and achieving significant resource discovery targets.
For further insights into TSE:MAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.