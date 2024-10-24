News & Insights

Mont Royal Resources Completes Successful Drilling Program

October 24, 2024 — 02:16 am EDT

Mont Royal Resources Ltd. (AU:MRZ) has released an update.

Mont Royal Resources Ltd. has successfully completed its 2024 summer drilling program at the Bohier Lithium Project in Canada, drilling eight holes for a total of 744 metres within budget. The company is eagerly anticipating the assay results expected in the December quarter, which will guide future exploration efforts. Encouraging findings from the Léran Lithium Project have also unveiled promising new exploration targets.

