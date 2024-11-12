Monroe Capital reports Q3 adjusted EPS 31c, consensus 27c

Reports Q3 NAV per share $198.9M. Chief Executive Officer Theodore Koenig commented, “We are pleased to announce a $0.25 per share dividend for the 18th consecutive quarter. Our predominantly first lien portfolio continues to offer compelling risk-adjusted returns to our stockholders with an attractive 12.3% annualized dividend yield. We remain focused on maintaining the portfolio’s asset quality in this current economic environment and delivering consistent value for stockholders.”
