Monrif S.P.A. Shares Tendered in Public Offer

Monrif SPA (IT:MON) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Monti Riffeser S.R.L. has announced that 11,646,309 shares, representing 24.706% of the shares subject to their voluntary public tender offer for Monrif S.P.A., have been tendered as of November 28, 2024. The adhesion period for this offer concludes on November 29, 2024, with payments scheduled for December 6, 2024.

For further insights into IT:MON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.