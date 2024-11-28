Monrif S.P.A. Shares Tendered in Public Offer

Monrif SPA (IT:MON) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Monti Riffeser S.R.L. has announced that 11,646,309 shares, representing 24.706% of the shares subject to their voluntary public tender offer for Monrif S.P.A., have been tendered as of November 28, 2024. The adhesion period for this offer concludes on November 29, 2024, with payments scheduled for December 6, 2024.
For further insights into IT:MON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.