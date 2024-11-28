News & Insights

Monrif S.P.A. Shares Tendered in Public Offer

November 28, 2024 — 12:49 pm EST

Monrif SPA (IT:MON) has released an update.

Monti Riffeser S.R.L. has announced that 11,646,309 shares, representing 24.706% of the shares subject to their voluntary public tender offer for Monrif S.P.A., have been tendered as of November 28, 2024. The adhesion period for this offer concludes on November 29, 2024, with payments scheduled for December 6, 2024.

