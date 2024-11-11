News & Insights

Monolithic Power slides as Edgewater says allocation in Blackwell at risk

November 11, 2024 — 10:45 am EST

Edgewater Research contended in a note to investors earlier this morning that performance issues with Monolithic Power’s (MPWR) voltage regulator module/Power Management IC “appear likely to severely limit or eliminate” Monolithic’s allocation in Nvidia’s (NVDA) Blackwell, with Renesas (RNECY) seen taking over B200 and Infineon (IFNNY) seen assuming GB200 allocation as both are seen receiving rush orders in recent weeks. “We hear NVDA will go through their confirmed orders to MPWR for the next few quarters, but we hear NVDA has canceled half of MPWR’s backlog, cutting all of their unconfirmed orders,” the firm added. In early Monday trading, Monolithic Power Systems shares have fallen $150.54, or nearly 20%, to $610.76.

