Monolithic Power price target lowered to $975 from $1,100 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Monolithic Power (MPWR) to $975 from $1,100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said strong top-line results were marred by a significant miss in the company’s most important segment. The weak enterprise data segment will be the focus realizing the high-ASP core-power for AI servers business is more lumpy than appreciated.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MPWR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.