Monolithic Power price target lowered to $975 from $1,100 at TD Cowen

October 31, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Monolithic Power (MPWR) to $975 from $1,100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said strong top-line results were marred by a significant miss in the company’s most important segment. The weak enterprise data segment will be the focus realizing the high-ASP core-power for AI servers business is more lumpy than appreciated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

