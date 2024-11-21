Monks Investment Trust Enhances Treasury with Share Buyback

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (GB:MNKS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Monks Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,256.00p, adding them to its Treasury holdings. This transaction adjusts the total shares in issue to 198,405,666, a number that shareholders can use for determining ownership changes under regulatory guidelines. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure.

For further insights into GB:MNKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.