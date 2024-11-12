Monks Investment Trust Enhances Treasury with Share Buyback

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (GB:MNKS) has released an update.
Monks Investment Trust PLC has acquired 50,000 of its own Ordinary Shares at a price of 1,251.21p, moving these shares into Treasury. This transaction leaves a total of 198,695,666 shares in circulation, a figure important for shareholders monitoring their interests under regulatory rules. Such strategic buybacks can influence market perception and shareholder value.
