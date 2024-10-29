Monks Investment Trust Enhances Treasury with Share Buyback

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (GB:MNKS) has released an update.

Monks Investment Trust has repurchased 400,000 of its own shares at 1,188.21p each, adding them to its Treasury holdings. This move leaves the total shares in issue at 199,915,666, a key figure for shareholders assessing their stake in the company. The transaction underscores the company’s strategic management of its share capital.

