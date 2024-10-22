News & Insights

Stocks

Monks Investment Trust Buys Back 200,000 Shares

October 22, 2024 — 11:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (GB:MNKS) has released an update.

Monks Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 200,000 ordinary shares at 1,183.71p per share, which will be retained in Treasury. This brings the total number of shares held in Treasury to 52,355,794, while shares in issue amount to 200,815,666. Investors can use this updated figure to assess their notification requirements under the FCA’s rules.

For further insights into GB:MNKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.