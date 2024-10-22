Monks Investment Trust Buys Back 200,000 Shares

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (GB:MNKS) has released an update.

Monks Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 200,000 ordinary shares at 1,183.71p per share, which will be retained in Treasury. This brings the total number of shares held in Treasury to 52,355,794, while shares in issue amount to 200,815,666. Investors can use this updated figure to assess their notification requirements under the FCA’s rules.

For further insights into GB:MNKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.