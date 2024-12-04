News & Insights

MongoDB price target raised to $380 from $305 at Baird

December 04, 2024 — 07:37 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird raised the firm’s price target on MongoDB (MDB) to $380 from $305 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm previewed its quarterly results and expects solid Q3 results, including modest upside to revenue and margins, likely “in the neighborhood” of Q1 and Q2’s 300 basis points beat range, along with a likely modest full-year increase.

