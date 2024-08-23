MongoDB Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MDB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for MongoDB. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $260,376, and 6 are calls, amounting to $395,903.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $230.0 to $320.0 for MongoDB over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $230.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $33.8 $32.7 $33.8 $230.00 $168.9K 313 50 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $4.9 $4.6 $4.9 $300.00 $98.9K 990 200 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $30.05 $29.8 $30.05 $260.00 $72.1K 126 24 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $74.1 $73.05 $74.1 $320.00 $66.6K 459 9 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $20.35 $19.85 $19.85 $250.00 $43.9K 232 27

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

In light of the recent options history for MongoDB, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of MongoDB Trading volume stands at 61,413, with MDB's price up by 1.72%, positioned at $250.84. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MongoDB with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

