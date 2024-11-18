News & Insights

MoneyMax Wins Prestigious CSR Award in Malaysia

November 18, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

MoneyMax Financial Services Ltd. (SG:5WJ) has released an update.

MoneyMax Financial Services Ltd.’s subsidiary in Malaysia, Pajak Gadai MoneyMax, has been awarded the Best Corporate Social Responsibility Award at the MADANI Credit Awards Ceremony 2024. This accolade underscores MoneyMax’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction while contributing positively to local communities. The recognition highlights the company’s effective CSR programs and its role as a leading financial service provider in the region.

