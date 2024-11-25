MoneyLion Strengthens Financial Position with New Loan

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MoneyLion ( (ML) ) has issued an update.

MoneyLion Inc. has successfully refinanced its senior debt by securing a $70 million loan facility with Silicon Valley Bank, significantly lowering its cost of capital by 550 basis points and extending debt maturity to 2029. This strategic move enhances MoneyLion’s financial position, allowing it to invest in innovation and expand its ecosystem, thus positioning itself as a leading destination for financial decisions.

For detailed information about ML stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.