MoneyLion Strengthens Financial Position with New Loan

November 25, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MoneyLion ( (ML) ) has issued an update.

MoneyLion Inc. has successfully refinanced its senior debt by securing a $70 million loan facility with Silicon Valley Bank, significantly lowering its cost of capital by 550 basis points and extending debt maturity to 2029. This strategic move enhances MoneyLion’s financial position, allowing it to invest in innovation and expand its ecosystem, thus positioning itself as a leading destination for financial decisions.

