Money Management International Review

Debt can be a barrier to achieving your financial goals. You might consider debt relief services if you’re having trouble making a dent in your balances.

Money Management International is one option if you need help with debt. The company offers debt counseling, debt management plans, credit counseling and financial education to people interested in improving their financial situation.

What Is Money Management International?

Money Management International is a nonprofit organization that specializes in debt relief. The company was founded in 1997 and offers its services in all 50 states. According to the company’s website, it’s the largest full-service nonprofit credit counseling organization in the U.S.

How Does Money Management International Work?

Money Management International works by offering debt management plans to consumers. A debt management plan is a form of debt consolidation in which you make one payment to Money Management International each month, and it distributes that payment to your creditors.

As part of your debt management plan, Money Management International can also negotiate with creditors on your behalf to reduce interest rates, saving you money. You may also be able to get out of debt faster—most of these plans are structured to get you out of debt within five years.

Money Management International also provides free financial education and debt counseling services, plus various other counseling services, including:

Credit counseling

Foreclosure counseling

Homebuyer counseling

Reverse mortgage counseling

Disaster recovery counseling

Student loan counseling

Bankruptcy counseling

Credit report reviews

Finally, the company provides financial education resources, including blog posts, a podcast, webinars, workshops and a budget guide.

How To Sign Up for Money Management International

Money Management International offers a free introductory counseling session to help you determine the best way to approach your debt. If you’re interested in getting started, here’s how the process works.

1. Gather Information About Your Debts

Before Money Management International can offer solutions for dealing with debt, you’ll first need to tell them a little about your situation. You can prepare by organizing:

Credit card statements

Pay stubs or other income statements

A list of expenses or a copy of your budget

It’s also helpful to consider what you need help with most and what financial goals you’d like to achieve.

2. Begin Your Debt Analysis

Money Management International offers two ways to begin your debt analysis: online or over the phone.

If you’d like to start online, you’ll first need to create a profile. That includes sharing your:

Name

Email address

Phone number

ZIP code

Counseling goal

Biggest financial challenge

You’ll then create a username and password and choose three security questions to safeguard your account.

3. Complete the Budget and Debt Analysis

Once you’ve created a profile, you’ll have an opportunity to provide more information about your finances. Some of the things you’ll be asked about include your:

Marital status

Employment status

Income

Previous military service

Total debt

Types of debt owed

Monthly debt payments

Interest rates

Monthly expenses

After you’ve entered those details (or provided them to a counselor over the phone), Money Management International evaluates your situation to offer recommendations. That might mean enrolling in a debt management plan.

4. Enroll in the Debt Management Plan

If you decide a debt management plan makes the most sense, you’ll need to tell Money Management International which debts you want to include, such as unsecured credit cards or medical bills. The company will then reach out to your creditors to propose the plan.

Money Management International will also try to get your interest rates reduced. If your creditors accept the plan, you’ll begin making one payment to Money Management International each month on or before your scheduled due date.

5. Consider Other Debt Relief Options

It may be that a debt management plan is not the best fit for your situation. In that case, Money Management International might make a different recommendation.

Debt settlement, in which MMI attempts to settle your debts with your creditors, is one option. This means you pay off debts for less than what’s owed—but this route will likely damage your credit.

A debt consolidation loan is another possibility. With a debt consolidation loan, you borrow a lump sum of money and use it to pay off your debts. You then make one monthly payment to the loan going forward.

Bankruptcy may also be suggested, though it’s usually a last resort. While bankruptcy can wipe the slate clean, it can also severely damage your credit for several years.

Pros and Cons of Money Management International

Should you use Money Management International to manage debt? Consider the potential benefits and drawbacks before you decide.

Pros

Free initial debt and budget analysis

Streamline debt repayment

Save money with interest rate reductions

Stop collection calls

Available in all 50 states

Free educational tools and resources

Cons

MMI charges fees for some services

Possible temporary decrease in your credit score

Debt management plans only work if you make all your payments

Creditors aren’t always willing to participate

While your initial debt and budget analysis is free, there are fees associated with the debt management plan. On average, MMI clients pay $33 to set up a debt management plan, plus $25 in monthly fees. These fees vary depending on the amount of debt you add to your plan.

How Will Money Management International Affect My Credit?

Scheduling a free counseling session with Money Management International will not affect your credit. You may, however, see your credit score drop if you decide to enroll in a debt management plan.

You’ll usually be required to close your credit card accounts when you enroll in a debt management plan so you can’t rack up more debt. If you close accounts with a balance, it can increase your credit utilization ratio, a measure of how much of your available credit you’re using. This can hurt your credit score, as can closing older accounts—having a long credit history is good for your score, and closing an older account lowers the average age of your accounts.

On the other hand, a debt management plan could improve your score in the long run if you’re making on-time payments and decreasing the amount you owe. According to Money Management International, the average client sees a credit score increase of 90 points after completing their plan.

Is Money Management International Legit?

Money Management International is completely legitimate and has a lengthy track record of helping people improve their financial situations and pay down debt.

Money Management International is also a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC). NFCC members are required to be accredited, meaning MMI adheres to industry standards when providing debt relief and counseling services. MMI is accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA) and is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Money Management International Reviews

Reading expert and consumer reviews can give you more insight into Money Management International’s reputation.

The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and a customer rating of 4.93 stars out of 5. Positive reviews cite the company’s knowledge and expertise in helping to resolve debts. Counselors and customer support also received positive reviews for professionalism and courteousness.

Money Management International reviews on Trustpilot are similarly positive. The company has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, with many clients calling MMI a “lifesaver” for helping them get out of debt.

Bottom Line

Money Management International aims to help people get out of debt faster while saving money. If that’s one of your goals, consider scheduling your free initial consultation to learn how MMI may be able to help. Just remember to read the fine print on fees before enrolling in a debt management plan.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What does Money Management International do?

Money Management International helps people improve their finances and escape debt by providing free budget and debt counseling services and enrolling customers in debt management plans.

Is Money Management International HUD-approved?

Money Management International is approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide mortgage counseling. You may use them if you need homebuyer counseling, reverse mortgage counseling or foreclosure counseling.

What is the best way to get out of debt?

There is no single best way to get out of debt. For some people, a debt management plan can be an effective way to pay down balances. For others, debt settlement, a debt consolidation loan or bankruptcy may be a better fit.

