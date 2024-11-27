Money Forward, Inc. Announces Management Reshuffle

Money Forward, Inc. (JP:3994) has released an update.

Money Forward, Inc. has announced a change in its management structure for the upcoming fiscal year, with key positions being re-elected and new appointments proposed. Notable changes include Naoya Kanesaka taking on the role of Group CSO and Yumiko Nagao stepping in as Group CFO, pending approval at the upcoming shareholders’ meeting.

