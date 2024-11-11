News & Insights

Money Forward Faces Receivables Risk, Maintains Outlook

November 11, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Money Forward, Inc. (JP:3994) has released an update.

Money Forward, Inc. reports a potential risk of uncollectible receivables from a counterparty, For WORKERS Co., Ltd., due to the latter’s debt restructuring efforts. As a result of this situation, the company has recorded an operating loss but maintains that its full-year financial guidance remains unchanged. The affected receivables are fully insured, mitigating the financial impact.

