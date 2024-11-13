Money Forward Expands in Corporate Software Sector

Money Forward, Inc. (JP:3994) has released an update.

Money Forward, Inc. is expanding its footprint in the corporate performance management software sector by acquiring a majority stake in OutlookConsulting Co., Ltd. and full ownership of Knowledge Labo, Inc. This strategic move aims to enhance cross-selling opportunities and streamline operations for medium to large companies, positioning Money Forward for significant growth in the sector.

