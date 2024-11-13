Money Forward Expands Control Over Knowledge Labo

Money Forward, Inc. (JP:3994) has released an update.

Money Forward, Inc. has announced its decision to convert its subsidiary, Knowledge Labo, into a wholly owned entity through a simplified share exchange. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing the group’s management flexibility and fostering business growth by leveraging shared resources. The change is part of a broader strategy to expand within the corporate performance management sector.

