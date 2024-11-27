Money Forward Acquires Shatoku to Expand Services

Money Forward, Inc. (JP:3994) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Money Forward, Inc. has announced its plan to acquire 100% ownership of Shatoku, Inc., a company specializing in SaaS for company-leased housing management. This strategic move aims to enhance Money Forward’s product offerings and customer base by incorporating Shatoku’s services. The acquisition is expected to finalize by late December 2024.
For further insights into JP:3994 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Symbotic Craters 36% on Financial Misstatements and 10-K Filing Delay
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
- ‘Load Up Despite California’s EV Noise,’ Says Daniel Ives About Tesla Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.