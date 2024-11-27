News & Insights

Stocks

Money Forward Acquires Shatoku to Expand Services

November 27, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Money Forward, Inc. (JP:3994) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Money Forward, Inc. has announced its plan to acquire 100% ownership of Shatoku, Inc., a company specializing in SaaS for company-leased housing management. This strategic move aims to enhance Money Forward’s product offerings and customer base by incorporating Shatoku’s services. The acquisition is expected to finalize by late December 2024.

For further insights into JP:3994 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.