Money Forward Acquires Shatoku to Expand Services

Money Forward, Inc. has announced its plan to acquire 100% ownership of Shatoku, Inc., a company specializing in SaaS for company-leased housing management. This strategic move aims to enhance Money Forward’s product offerings and customer base by incorporating Shatoku’s services. The acquisition is expected to finalize by late December 2024.

