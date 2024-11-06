Mondo TV Converts Bonds as Part of Investment Deal

Mondo TV SpA (IT:MTV) has released an update.
Mondo TV has announced the conversion of two bonds by CLG Capital, amounting to a total value of 250,000 euros, as part of an ongoing investment agreement. This conversion will result in the issuance of 1,924,044 ordinary shares, representing about 2.8% of the current share capital, although the actual issuance of shares will be postponed until the closure of a loan agreement. Mondo TV, a leader in TV and film production, remains listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana.
For further insights into IT:MTV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lands Big Jet Order From Israel
- UFC Might Be Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) Next Big Draw
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rises Over 30% as Turnaround Plan Works
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.