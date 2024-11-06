Mondo TV Converts Bonds as Part of Investment Deal

Mondo TV SpA (IT:MTV) has released an update.

Mondo TV has announced the conversion of two bonds by CLG Capital, amounting to a total value of 250,000 euros, as part of an ongoing investment agreement. This conversion will result in the issuance of 1,924,044 ordinary shares, representing about 2.8% of the current share capital, although the actual issuance of shares will be postponed until the closure of a loan agreement. Mondo TV, a leader in TV and film production, remains listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana.

For further insights into IT:MTV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.