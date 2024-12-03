News & Insights

Stocks

Mondelez International Announces New European Leadership

December 03, 2024 — 09:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mondelez International ( (MDLZ) ) has shared an announcement.

Mondelēz International announced that Volker Kuhn will become Executive Vice President and President, Europe, beginning April 2025, following Vince Gruber’s retirement. Kuhn, joining from Reckitt’s hygiene business, brings a wealth of experience in consumer goods, promising to drive growth and strengthen brand loyalty in Europe. His impressive track record and leadership are expected to enhance Mondelēz’s market presence.

See more insights into MDLZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDLZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.