Mondelez International Announces New European Leadership

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mondelez International ( (MDLZ) ) has shared an announcement.

Mondelēz International announced that Volker Kuhn will become Executive Vice President and President, Europe, beginning April 2025, following Vince Gruber’s retirement. Kuhn, joining from Reckitt’s hygiene business, brings a wealth of experience in consumer goods, promising to drive growth and strengthen brand loyalty in Europe. His impressive track record and leadership are expected to enhance Mondelēz’s market presence.

See more insights into MDLZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.