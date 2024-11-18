Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading down about 1.5% with over 112.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, off about 5.8% on volume of over 92.6 million shares. Super Micro Computer is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 17% on the day, while Amentum Holdings is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF, trading lower by about 7.8%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VONE
