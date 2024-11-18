News & Insights

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VONE

November 18, 2024 — 12:30 pm EST

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 289,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of VONE were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading down about 1.5% with over 112.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, off about 5.8% on volume of over 92.6 million shares. Super Micro Computer is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 17% on the day, while Amentum Holdings is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF, trading lower by about 7.8%.

