The Vanguard Information Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 334,000. Shares of VGT were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Intel, trading up about 0.7% with over 105.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 1.2% on volume of over 73.8 million shares. CS Disco is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 7.7% on the day, while Maxlinear is lagging other components of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF, trading lower by about 14.9%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VGT

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