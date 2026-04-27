Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Intel, trading up about 0.7% with over 105.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 1.2% on volume of over 73.8 million shares. CS Disco is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 7.7% on the day, while Maxlinear is lagging other components of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF, trading lower by about 14.9%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VGT
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