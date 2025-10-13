Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.5% with over 80.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 2.9% on volume of over 33.4 million shares. Vertiv Holdings is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 6.4% on the day, while Las Vegas Sands is lagging other components of the Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF, trading lower by about 5.2%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USCA
