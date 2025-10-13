The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 244,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of USCA were up about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.5% with over 80.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 2.9% on volume of over 33.4 million shares. Vertiv Holdings is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 6.4% on the day, while Las Vegas Sands is lagging other components of the Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF, trading lower by about 5.2%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USCA

