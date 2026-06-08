Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.6% with over 87.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nokia, up about 2% on volume of over 81.1 million shares. Micron Technology is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 10% on the day, while Ciena is lagging other components of the SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF, trading lower by about 5.7%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPTE
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