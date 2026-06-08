The SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 247,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of SPTE were up about 2.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.6% with over 87.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nokia, up about 2% on volume of over 81.1 million shares. Micron Technology is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 10% on the day, while Ciena is lagging other components of the SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF, trading lower by about 5.7%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPTE

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