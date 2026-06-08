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SPTE

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPTE

June 08, 2026 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 247,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of SPTE were up about 2.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.6% with over 87.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nokia, up about 2% on volume of over 81.1 million shares. Micron Technology is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 10% on the day, while Ciena is lagging other components of the SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF, trading lower by about 5.7%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPTEVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPTE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SPTE
NVDA
NOK
MU
CIEN

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