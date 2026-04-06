The Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 266,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of SMIZ were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Sofi Technologies, trading up about 2.6% with over 21.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Robinhood Markets, up about 2.6% on volume of over 15.4 million shares. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 8.2% on the day, while Figs is lagging other components of the Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF, trading lower by about 5.1%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMIZ

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