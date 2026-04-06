Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Sofi Technologies, trading up about 2.6% with over 21.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Robinhood Markets, up about 2.6% on volume of over 15.4 million shares. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 8.2% on the day, while Figs is lagging other components of the Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF, trading lower by about 5.1%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMIZ
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