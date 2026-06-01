The Horizon International Managed Risk ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 79,000. Shares of SFTX were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were PDD Holdings, trading up about 4% with over 8.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares Msci India ETF, off about 1.5% on volume of over 3.2 million shares. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is lagging other components of the Horizon International Managed Risk ETF Monday, trading lower by about 3.5%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SFTX

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