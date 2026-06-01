Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were PDD Holdings, trading up about 4% with over 8.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares Msci India ETF, off about 1.5% on volume of over 3.2 million shares. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is lagging other components of the Horizon International Managed Risk ETF Monday, trading lower by about 3.5%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SFTX
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