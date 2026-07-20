Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Servicenow, trading up about 1.5% with over 15.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Uber Technologies, down about 0.5% on volume of over 9.7 million shares. Honeywell International is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 7.5% on the day, while Carlisle Companies is lagging other components of the Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF, trading lower by about 5.4%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RUNN
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