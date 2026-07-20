The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 56,000. Shares of RUNN were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Servicenow, trading up about 1.5% with over 15.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Uber Technologies, down about 0.5% on volume of over 9.7 million shares. Honeywell International is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 7.5% on the day, while Carlisle Companies is lagging other components of the Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF, trading lower by about 5.4%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RUNN

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