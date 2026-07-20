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Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RUNN

July 20, 2026 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 56,000. Shares of RUNN were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Servicenow, trading up about 1.5% with over 15.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Uber Technologies, down about 0.5% on volume of over 9.7 million shares. Honeywell International is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 7.5% on the day, while Carlisle Companies is lagging other components of the Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF, trading lower by about 5.4%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RUNNVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RUNN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

RUNN
NOW
UBER
CSL

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