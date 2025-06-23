Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading up about 8.2% with over 179.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 1.5% on volume of over 71.0 million shares. Darden Restaurants is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Monday, trading lower by about 2%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPD
