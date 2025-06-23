The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 382,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of RSPD were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading up about 8.2% with over 179.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 1.5% on volume of over 71.0 million shares. Darden Restaurants is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Monday, trading lower by about 2%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.