The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 168,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of QUS were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.1% with over 74.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, down about 3.4% on volume of over 32.4 million shares. United Therapeutics is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 13.1% on the day, while Sysco is lagging other components of the SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF, trading lower by about 12.9%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QUS

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