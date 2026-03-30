Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.1% with over 74.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, down about 3.4% on volume of over 32.4 million shares. United Therapeutics is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 13.1% on the day, while Sysco is lagging other components of the SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF, trading lower by about 12.9%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QUS
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