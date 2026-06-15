The Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 917,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 66,000. Shares of PXE were down about 3.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Devon Energy, trading off about 1.8% with over 7.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Occidental Petroleum, down about 3.4% on volume of over 5.2 million shares. CNX Resources is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 0.6% on the day, while SM Energy is lagging other components of the Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF, trading lower by about 6.4%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXE

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