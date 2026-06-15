Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Devon Energy, trading off about 1.8% with over 7.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Occidental Petroleum, down about 3.4% on volume of over 5.2 million shares. CNX Resources is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 0.6% on the day, while SM Energy is lagging other components of the Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF, trading lower by about 6.4%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXE
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