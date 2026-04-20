Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Occidental Petroleum, trading up about 1.3% with over 5.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Devon Energy, up about 1.9% on volume of over 3.5 million shares. Par Pacific Holdings is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.1% on the day, while EQT is lagging other components of the Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXE
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