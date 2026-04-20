The Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 724,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of PXE were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Occidental Petroleum, trading up about 1.3% with over 5.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Devon Energy, up about 1.9% on volume of over 3.5 million shares. Par Pacific Holdings is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.1% on the day, while EQT is lagging other components of the Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXE

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