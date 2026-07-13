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Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PJP

July 13, 2026 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 253,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of PJP were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Pfizer, trading up about 1.2% with over 20.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Abbott Laboratories, off about 1.6% on volume of over 5.3 million shares. Bristol-myers Squibb is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.2% on the day, while Liquidia is lagging other components of the Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 9.1%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PJPVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PJP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

PJP
PFE
ABT
BMY
LQDA

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