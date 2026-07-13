The Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 253,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of PJP were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Pfizer, trading up about 1.2% with over 20.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Abbott Laboratories, off about 1.6% on volume of over 5.3 million shares. Bristol-myers Squibb is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.2% on the day, while Liquidia is lagging other components of the Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 9.1%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PJP

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