Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Pfizer, trading up about 1.2% with over 20.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Abbott Laboratories, off about 1.6% on volume of over 5.3 million shares. Bristol-myers Squibb is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.2% on the day, while Liquidia is lagging other components of the Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 9.1%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PJP
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