Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.5% with over 76.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, up about 5.1% on volume of over 40.5 million shares. Trinet Group is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 7.7% on the day, while NXP Semiconductors is lagging other components of the Leuthold Select Industries ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LST
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