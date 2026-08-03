The Leuthold Select Industries ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of LST were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.5% with over 76.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, up about 5.1% on volume of over 40.5 million shares. Trinet Group is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 7.7% on the day, while NXP Semiconductors is lagging other components of the Leuthold Select Industries ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LST

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