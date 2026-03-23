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LRGG

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LRGG

March 23, 2026 — 12:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 699,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 69,000. Shares of LRGG were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.4% with over 100.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, up about 2.8% on volume of over 22.7 million shares. Ferrari is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.2% on the day, while Costar Group is lagging other components of the Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF, trading lower by about 1.3%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LRGGVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LRGG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

LRGG
NVDA
AMZN
RACE
CSGP

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