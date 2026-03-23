The Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 699,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 69,000. Shares of LRGG were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.4% with over 100.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, up about 2.8% on volume of over 22.7 million shares. Ferrari is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.2% on the day, while Costar Group is lagging other components of the Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF, trading lower by about 1.3%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LRGG

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